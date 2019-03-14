Nigel Farage delivers a speech during a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament. ©REUTERS Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS-(MaraviPost)-British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit beyond deadline day – March 29 – and seek a short extension from Brussels, on the condition MPs support Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice defeated deal by Wednesday of next week.

MPs in the house of commons voted in favor of the government motion by 412 votes to 202. The motion instructs May’s Tory administration to request from the EU an extension to Article 50 and delay Brexit until June 30 to secure a deal.

The day of debate saw a relatively low turnout of MPs, particularly on the government benches, on what is commonly seen as one of the most important constitutional issues the UK has faced in its history.

Backbench Tory Brexiteer Christopher Chope, caused a stir after claiming that he would “consider” a vote of no confidence in the Tory Government if Labour tabled one -becoming the first Conservative MP to explicitly say so in publicly

.Despite a lack of parliamentarians, tensions came to the boil over the Labour Party refusing to back the amendment calling for a second referendum. The SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford branded Jeremy Corbyn’s party a “disgrace.”

Social media has been dominated by those frustrated at the apparent mess MPs have found themselves in over Brexit.

On Thursday, President of the European Council Donald Tusk took to social media to reveal that he will be appealing to the EU27 members to remain open to the idea of offering the UK a long extension period, if they need time to rethink their Brexit strategy.There’s been a mixed reaction from the EU to the prospect of the UK requesting a delay to Brexit.

According to an official for President Emmanuel Macron, France will not support delaying Brexit if it simply means revisiting May’s Withdrawal Agreement, insisting it is “out of the question.”

“So it’ll either be a no-deal now, or a change of plan from London, of which we see no sign at the moment,” the official added.