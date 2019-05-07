British soldier Talbot dies during counter poaching operation in Malawi

LIWONDE-(MaraviPost)-The British solider Guardsman Mathew Talbot has died during counter poaching at Liwonde National Park in Malawi.

In a press statement by the UK’s Ministry of Defence confirms with great sadness the death of a British soldier Talbot, who died May 5, 2019.

“British troops are working alongside Malawian park rangers in a counter-poaching capacity building programme,” reads the statement.

Details of the late Talbot’s remain repatriation will be later communicates. UK In Malawi office communication