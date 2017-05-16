General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, has prayed over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This came amidst fresh rumors that Buhari has passed on.

On Sunday, a tweet by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, attracted attacks by social media users.

Buhari is not dead – Presidency

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has insisted that his principal was alive and well.

Shehu urged Nigerians to ignore circulating stories that the nation’s leader has passed away.

“Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president, Muhammadu Buhari,” he tweeted.

“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic

Buhari: Nigerians react angrily to Femi Adesina’s comment on president’s health

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls”, he added.