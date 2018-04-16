By Gracian Tiuze Lungu.

The peoples team NMC Big Bullets collected maximum points Sunday afternoon after defeating resilient Kamuzu Barracks in a game which was marred by price controversies as most supporters didn’t agree with the K1500 pricing of the game.

Bullets scored a very important goal right away in the first five (5) minutes through Chiukepo Msowoya who headed home a very beautiful chipped in corner kick that was played by Yamikani Fodya.

Speaking after the game, NMC Big Bullets’ team manager James Chilapondwa congratulated his charges for continuing where they left last week in the FAM Charity Shied by playing according to the game plan that saw his team winning again though narrowly.

Kamuzu Barracks interim coach Temwa Msuku conceded the defeat saying his players were demoralized by the early goal which came on the 5th minute of the first half and that his strikers were not sharp enough as they missed more clear chances which could be converted into goals.

In some games played Sunday, Alfred Gangata’s subjects failed to provide maximum security at their defence as well as at their goal as they played a 1-1 draw with the Capitol Hill boys Civil Sporting Club which was leading in the first half but Masters levelled the scoreline in the second half at their Dedza Stadium.

In an all soldiers affair played at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota district between Salima based soldiers Mafco and their fellow soldiers Red Lions from the Eastern region of Malawi, Zomba, ended in a 2-2 stalemate and the Reds will be going back to Zomba with four points in their bag as they collected maximum points Saturday on Dwangwa United.

There was another draw at the Mzuzu Stadium where the Kaning’ina soldiers, Moyale Barracks, failed to beat the rockies Nchalo United as they played a 1-1 draw and Nchalo United will be returning to the Lower Shire happily with four points as they collected maximum points last Saturday on Mzuni FC at the same Mzuzu Stadium.

TNM Super League matches will continue this coming week end with ten (10) games lined up. Holding all other factors constant (Ceteris Paribas) Silver Strikers will play TN Stars on Saturday before meeting their fellow week one (1) fixture casualties Kamuzu Barracks 24 hours later.

The battle for Lilongwe giants will be at Nankhaka Stadium where Blue Eagles will take on Civil Sporting Club on Saturday and Be Forward Wanderers will date Masters Security at Balaka Stadium.

Another battle for wounded soldiers will be at Chitowe Stadium between Dwangwa United and Mzuni FC which will return at this Stadium 24 hours later to meet MAFCO FC.

After collecting four (4) points in their first outing, Nchalo United will rock horns with Karonga United at their Kalulu Stadium and Red Lions will be waiting for this Karonga United at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

SULOM is yet to announce venues for games between NMC Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks on Saturday as well as Azam Tigers and Moyale Barracks on Sunday.