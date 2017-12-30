LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Peoples team, Nyasa Big Bullets thrashed Silver Strikers on post penalties in a friendly match organised by Plan Malawi at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe.

The game was organised in order to raise awareness on the dangers of early marriages.

The Central Bankers played without their talisman Mathew Sibale who is Mozambique bound despite wonderful display football.

Strikers were really the better side, creating lots of goal scoring opportunities but Ernest Kakhobwe was very outstanding in goals for the people’s team.

The closest chance fell through to the Bankers when Levison Maganizo exchanged passes with Timothy Chitedze to release Binwel Katinji who blasted his effort wide off the goal mouth.

Both first and second half of the match produced no goals despite Silver Strikers pressurizing their opponents in search for the opener but were denied by Kakhobwe who kept on producing stunning saves.

Consequently, the match had to be decided on penalties where the Bankers missed their opening two spot kicks, allowing Bullets to emerge 4-1 winners and walk away with a trophy and MK1 million.

This was the final game in the 2017 football calendar which Bullets will be in the new year smiling after failing to defend the TNM Super League that witnessed Be Forward Wanderers clinching the championship.