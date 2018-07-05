By Alick Junior Sichali

Nyasa Big Bullets has condemned the unsporting behaviour that took place in their Airtel Top 8 final game against Blue Eagles at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe

.

Through a press statement the club issued on Tuesday following the unsporting behaviours shown by their supporters in the finals after referee awarded a penalty to Blue Eagles, the team condemns the misconduct .

The communication signed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer of Bullets (CEO), Fleetwood Haiya, adds that the violence has no place in football no matter how frustrated a person is after losing a game as it retards development activities in sporting disciplines.

The club says it is committed to make sure that all perpetrators are arrested and that justice should prevail on the matter.

Incidents of this nature he said was against what the team stands as ‘The Peoples Team’ and it can tarnish the reputation of the team.

“The unsporting behaviours which was shown last Sunday by our supporters can block football fans from going to stadium with their families because of being afraid of violence,” reads Bullets statement.

In a phone interview with Maravi Post Haiya said supporters of the team should control their tempers despite the team losing or drawing with other teams saying it is part of the game.

He however requested the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to be professional in doing their job saying instead of arresting the perpetrators on the day, MPS was busy beating them which fueled the violence.

Bullets have also asked national referees body to assign professional referees in their games saying some decisions made by them lead to the act of the violence in the football arena in the country.