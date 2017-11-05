Nyasa Big Bullets Head Coach, Rodgers Yasin, says he is optimistic that they would win the prestigious Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League following their impressive performance in the league.

He was speaking in a post-match interview at Chilomoni Stadium on Thursday after his charges managed to beat Premier Bet Wizards FC 1-0 second round encounter.

Bullets’ Emmanuel Zoya scored the only winning goal in the early minutes of the first half for the team to collect three maximum points pushing them closer to the title.

The victory means Bullets are on position two with 51 points while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are leading with 55 points out of 24 games played.

Coach Yassin saluted his charges for the win and said that chances are high that his team could be crowned League Champions this season.

“Looking at the performance of the team and the log table standings, we still have that chance of winning the league title this season. We are not too far from the top and we will catch up,” he observed.

Wizards FC Technical Director, Peter Mjojo Mponda commended his boys for displaying classic football and showing team spirit.

“Yes, we have lost to one of the so called ‘big teams’ in Malawi but l should commend my boys for displaying classic football,” he pointed out.

Mponda attributed the defeat to Bullets to what he described as poor officiating.

“We have lost because of poor officiating. We haven’t lost to a team but to officiation. Football is dying in the country because of poor officiating,” Mjojo.