By Mphatso Sam

Nyasa Big Bullets have cleared the mist surrounding their player, Hassan Kajoke that he is not receiving the packages meant for the players in the main team following his promotion.

The versatile attacker who moved from Mangochi United, played for the Bullets Reserve in the then Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League in 2018 season before earning promotion to Bullets senior team.

However, Kajoke’s Manager Jaffallie Donda expressed concern that Bullets management are yet to sign a new contract for Kajoke with packages meant for a player in the elite league as currently he has a running contract from the Premier Division.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in Blantyre, Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya said Kajoke already signed a five-year contract with Bullets and has received the signing on fee.

“That’s a lie, as Bullets we don’t have contracts for Premier Division or Under 20. What we got are contracts for players at Bullets. When we are buying a player, we him as Bullets and once we develop or graduate, the players salary, allowance and game bonuses changes.

“It is Bullets that has subordinate teams; the reserve and the U-20 team. Kajoke signed a contract with Bullets and not reserve team. After his promotion, he is receiving packages from the main team,” he said.

Surprisingly, Donda differed with Haiya saying that Kajoke doesn’t have a five-year running contract with Bullets and instead the player has two-year contact.

He said that, “We are still discussing on what was meant on our agreements.”