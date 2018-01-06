BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets striker Muhammad Sulumba on Thursday signed a one year and six months deal with one of the South Africa’s Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) team, Polokwane Football Club.

The player who left the country last week failed to seal the deal last year despite impressing the club technical panel due to a misunderstanding between the player and his club Bullets FC.

He was among the players who were accused of leaving the club to seek greener pasture abroad without following procedures with the mother club.

Nyasa Big Bullets Vice General Secretary Jack Mabvutula has comfirmed the latest Sulumba’s move.

“It is true that our players Sulumba has been signed by Polokwane City. He has signed a One year Six Months contract” said Mabvutula.

He went further to reveal the price the player has been sold.

“There is nothing to hide here we have sold the player at R370,000 which is equivalent to about K20 Million Kwacha” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice General Secretary has also revealed that the technical panel has recommended that there is a need to beef up the squad.

He said they will buy four new players from other local clubs while three will be recruited from the their reserve side.

“We will surely go into the market and we expect to bring four new faces from other clubs and we will also promote three from our reserve side” Mabvutula said without revealing names of the players.

Reports from inside sources at Bullets indicates that the People’s Team as it is popularly called is targeting to rope in Jack Chiona of Dwangwa United who in the just ended season scored 12 goals, Duncan Nyoni of Silver Strikers, Rightious Banda of Civil Sporting Club as well as Lazarus Deco Nyemera of Mzuni FC.