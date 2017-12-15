The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some ‘greedy’ Members of Parliament (MPs) from the former ruling Peoples Party (PP), United Democratic Front (UDF) as well as independent on Thursday shocked Malawians when they shot down the much awaited electoral reform bills presented by the Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu.

This is the first time for the government side legislatures to deny a bill presented by the Executive.

However, only main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and AFORD legislatures supported the bill together with some few MPs from independent, PP and Lucius Banda of UDF.

The rejected Bill on Electoral Reform include the Transitional Arrangement (Assumption of Offfice by the President and Vice-President Bill) as well as Presidential, Parliamentray and Local Government Elections (PPLGE) Bill.

In the vote of the Bill, the ‘no’ votes from government were 97 against ‘yes’ 65 from opposition on Transitional Arrangement Bill while 97 government side voted against the PPLGE Bill from proceeding to committee stage as 64 from the opposition voted ‘yes’ and 29 absentees.

Legislators, mostly on the government side, had put personal and political interest ahead of national interests giving citizens the raw deal.

Opposition leader and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazatus Chakwera stated that actions by government members of Parliament (MPs) in rejecting the pieces of legislation is “betrayal of the highest order.”

“They are sacrificing their own President and Minister of Justice. Here i s a Cabinet that says it is ready to present bills to Parliament and the same Cabinet rejects the bills,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera disclosed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has “betrayed Malawians.

The PPLGE Bill harmonised the two electoral legislations in line with the provision of a tripartite election in the Malawian Constitution. Among other things it proposed 50 plus one percent system to determine the winning presidential candidate which government also extended to MPs and ward councillors.

However, Salima North-West MP Jessie Kabwila (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) observed that DPP Government only brought the Bills to Parliament to hoodwink Malawians and avoid the protests which were being organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

This now means the two Bills will have to be sent back to Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs for redrafting before being tabled again in the House.

The Special Law Commission recommended the introduction of 50+1 percent system of electing the country’s President while maintaining First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) system to consolidate acceptability and legitimacy of the elected Head of State.