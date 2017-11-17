LilongNkukula First Grade Magistrate Court Wednesday sentenced Leonard Juma 21, a Burundian national, to six years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating a 14 years old standard six girl.

According to Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Esther Mkwanda, Juma who owns a grocery shop at Area 49, Dubai market defiled the girl in April, 2017.

“It was discovered that the girl is pregnant in October 2017 and Juma admitted to be responsible for the pregnancy and he was quick to promise that he would take full responsibility as a father though he is married to a fellow Burundian,” she explained.

The PRO pointed out that this did not please the girl’s mother who reported the matter to Kanengo police station through child protection branch.

The girl was rescued and sent to hospital where it has been confirmed that she is six months pregnant.

State Prosecutor Sergeant, Esnart Phiri of Kanengo Police Station proved the case beyond reasonable doubt by parading four state witnesses who testified that the convict had committed the offence in April at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

During the mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency as he was first offender and he told the court that he wanted to take full responsibility of the pregnancy though he is married to another young woman.

First Grade Magistrate, Cecelia Onsewa bemoaned on high prevalence of cases of sexual assault on girls.

She observed that girl victims of defilement are not only traumatized during the committing of the offence but throughout her live.

Juma was sentenced to six years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating the girl which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

He hails from Dzaleka camp, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa but is doing his business at Area 49 Dubai market.