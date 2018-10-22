By Thomas Soko

With more wowing and disturbing miracles happening at Blantyre Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), some quarters have alleged that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri bestowed extra anointing on his spiritual son, Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, to do more and more.

Bushiri was in the country recently at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe for his Global Prophetic Tour where, it is said, he laid hands on Nyirenda for strong spiritual powers.

“We are all surprised with the manifestation of God’s grace in the church. We were already contented by what was happening but this is too much.

“I pray that more and more people connect to this grace. It is powerful and liberating,” said Sarah Magombo one of the branch’s devoted members.

Blantyre ECG congregates at Malawi Post Corporation Conference Centre (MPCCC) in Chichiri.

Much as the said miracles and wonders continue to happen, one critic accused Nyirenda of getting share of “satanic powers” from ‘Major 1.’

“Are they even men of God after all? Let people go there but I cannot be part of this nonsense,” said Jimmy Mtawali, a resident of Blantyre.

Maravi Post understands that there have been mixed reactions to the happenings at Blantyre ECG, and there are also rumours that Nyirenda is becoming closer and closer to Bushiri.