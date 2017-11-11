South Africa-based Malawian prosperous preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, returned home Thursday night from a two-day visit in South Sudan, all smiles after clinching a $ 200 million deal with the government.

Since last year, Prophet Bushiri, both under the banner of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) and also as a President of the African Christian Coalition for Israel Ltd. (AFRICC), has been in discussions with the South Sudan government over possibilities of investments in the country. This is the second deal that Prophet Bushiri has clinched with the South Sudan government.

On Tuesday, Prophet Bushiri, after a series of discussions and engagement, flew to South Sudan and finalised a $200 million investment package in areas of infrastructure and extractive industry.

The deal will see SBI, through a public private partnership (PPP), partnering with South Sudan government in maintenance of old roads and construction of new ones; construction of oil refineries and also in exploration and extracting of minerals.

South Sudan is a country that is rich in oil and minerals. It is Africa’s newest country, after it gained independence in 2011 from Sudan, now North Sudan.

Commenting after the processes, Prophet Bushiri said it is high time Africans took control of their destiny.

“African problems need to be solved by African solutions. African entrepreneurs need to take a lead in investing in their continent. Investments in Africa need not be associated with those outside Africa only.

“We want African governments to develop confidence in their African investors. Through this, money will only be circulating within the continent. This means more opportunities within the continent for our people,” he said.

He further hailed the South Sudan government for opening up to local investors and also working tirelessly to develop their country and its people.

“President Savor Kiir, his Vice Dr James Igga, and the entire cabinet, with only few resources at their disposal, are passionate about uplifting their people and they are reaching out to potential friends out there to stand with them,” he said.

“He has even urged the world to come and be part of reviving (their) beloved brothers and sisters in South Sudan by doing business with them,”Prophet Bushiri said.

Vice president Igga, who called Prophet Bushiri’s visit ‘historical,’ hailed the man of God for visiting and also not just feeding their people spiritually, but also physically through the investment deals that were signed with his government.

He urged African other leaders to support each other by ensuring that local African investors are given all the support to help move forward the African continent.