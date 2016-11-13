BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The scripture that says “The LORD will fight for you while you keep silent” is being vindicated in the fierce battle between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and renowned Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The DPP officials, through their mouthpiece Malawi Voice reported that the Malawian born but South African based Prophet of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) , was on Friday arrested at the John F. Kennedy Airport on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The story indicated that the man of God was released on a $100, 000 bail after a 10kg of cocaine which according to the DPP mouthpiece is valued at $1.5 million, found on the baggage carousel.

But Bushiri, servant of God as he is, was resentfully defended by all the viewers.

“I may not like Bushiri as a prophet but I would not cook unfounded stories like this. Without doubt I like him as an entrepreneur but this is a cheap shot 10kgs of cocaine! U [you] must be kidding!! Market value of 10kg coke is 300000USD in cities like NY while in suburbs is half of that…do ur [your] math, Bushiri is way more rich than 300000..if he was pushing at least 1000kg of cocaine it wd [would] make sense..research before publishing some of these jokes,” wrote on of the viewer.

Bushiri has been a victim of DPP unfounded accusation as the ruling party feared that the man of God was doing his charity work in the country in a bid to challenge their president Peter Mutharika in 2019 presidential elections.