BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) media mercenaries who have been ruthlessly attacking the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri are seemingly recoiling as the Man of God popularly known as ‘Major 1’ continues amassing support worldwide.

The Malawian born but South African based Prophet, has been a victim of DPP unfounded accusation as the ruling party feared that the man of God was doing his charity work in a bid to challenge their president Peter Mutharika in 2019 presidential elections.

However, Bushiri has shown he is unstoppable following massive welcome in the United States of America (USA) where he hosted Prophetic Conference on Sunday night.

Reports indicate that the venue was full to capacity hours before the Prophet showed up, a development which prompted the New York Police Department (NYPD) to deploy officers to contain the situation.

According to well-placed sources, Bushiri’s arrival triggered uncontrollable loud shouts of joy among congregants, most of whom confessed that they have only read about him as he is widely covered on the internet with both positive and negative stories, but all which led to their interest to know him better and end up on Prophetic Channel, Youtube platform as well as the Facebook live broadcast.

“I am so happy Papa Major 1for coming here. This is no longer YouTube its reality and I can’t believe it,” confessed one American lady as quoted by online media.

Commenting, Bushiri he was so amazed with the growth of the church in the US, the richest country in the world.

“This is overwhelming. I never thought I will live to see this day happening. I am just a servant of God from one of the poorest countries on earth, but here I am, taking the gospel to all corners and attracting the attention in one of the richest and powerful countries on earth. This can only be God,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri is expected to return to South Africa this week where he is expected to host Salvation Festival at his church at the Pretoria Show Grounds.

Bushiri’s rise to fame has never been short of drama. In 2009, after conducting some ‘deliverances’ at his church, he prophesied that a Mzuzu University bus would be involved in a road accident and kill everyone on board ‘because it is filled with demons that makes students on board hurl insults at innocent passersby.’ That did not come to pass.

He later told the national TV that he was himself a student at the university and left after being called to God’s ministry but details at the institution pointed to the contrary. In 2012 he was embroiled in pregnancy saga.

Currently, the man of God commands a large following within Malawi and across the border due to his spot-on prophecies.