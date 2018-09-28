LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The South African –based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering’s (ECG) on Thursday says the ongoing Global Prophetic Crusade targeting to win two millions souls to Christ including Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe ahead of the Global Prophetic Crusade to be held at the Bingu National Stadium this coming Saturday.

‘Major 1 Papa’ said he is in the country to win souls as part of the global prophetic tour as taken him to USA, Australia, Nigeria, Tanzania and now Malawi among other countries.

Bushiri however urged Malawians to learnt to appreciate each other’s success and be willing to learn from such experiences if the country is to move forward other than grolifiying everything western while vilifying home-grown ideas as ‘fake and satanic’.

The South African based famous prophet dismissed social media reports linking him to politics saying this was the propaganda from his detractors who smear him as a fake prophet and a Satanist.

He said such allegations are smacking of character assassination and violating freedom of worship.

Bushiri noted that sadly such negative labels are attached to any Malawian who is successful.

“If we have that mentality as Malawians of believing in ourselves, believing in our ideas or something produced by Malawians we are ready to grow. On entrepreneurship, I do not think we are ready for a change. Every Malawian who is doing well he is either called a Satanist, corrupt or something but I think we needed to learn from each other” Bushiri declared.

Bushiri said the big problem facing the country is an attitude of wanting to pull each other down instead of learning from one another.

“Many churches in this country where brought by missionaries and these were whites. And Malawians believe these churches. We welcomed these churches and believed everything they told us. But trust you me Malawians believe that these are the only true churches because they came with whites. And every Malawian who starts his own church is fought against,” he said.