By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s business man Rashid Tayub has sued government for false imprisonment in the dubious maize procurement from Zambia saying he wants MK30 billion for compensation.

Among the government departments Rashid Tayub has sued is the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and office of the attorney general.

Speaking in the court one of the lawyers representing Tayub, Lozindaba Mbvundula, said the claimants wants compensation on the matter over false detention.

Mbvundula did not disclose amount of money which Tayub wants to receive from government but one of the country’s daily paper revealed that Tayub is seeking 30 billion Kwacha as the compensation.

“We have sued government for false imprisonment over our client, this happens at a time when his company (Transglobe) with Admarc were involved in the purchase of Zambia Maize a case which people thought they had breached laws in the process,” Mbvundula said.

On his part lawyer representing government, Owen Chuma, appealed for adjournment of the matter to give chance lawyers representing Tayub review some of the documents given to them.

Chuma said they submitted the documents late for the other party to have a look on them.

He further said they requested the court to remove attorney general on the matter as his office did not take part in the whole process.

“Due to some reasons we submitted our documents to the claimant side late, so the lawyers on the other side did not have time to see what was their hence the request for the case to be adjourned to a later date,” Chuma said.

Upon hearing the request filed by the defendant side, the Blantyre High Court Judge adjourned the matter to 1 October.

Tayub was arrested at the time Anti Corruption Bureau [ACB] was investigating the procurement of Zambia maize by Admarc, a case which also involved former minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda.

Then, Tayub and Chaponda were believed to have done some illegal deals during the controversial purchase of the maize, but High court declared the duo free from any corrupt practices.