Malawi President Peter Mutharika had a busy day meeting with Head of States from friendly Countries that are also present at the 28th AU Summit.

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika had a meeting with Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 28th AU Summit.

The two leaders discussed several matters of mutual interests including trade, progress on the actualization of the Shire Zambezi World In-land Port project, regional integration and Agriculture.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika also met his Tanzanian Counterpart President John Magufuli on the sidelines of the 28th AU summit.

President Mutharika called for the meeting to discuss a wide number of issues including cooperation between the two neighbors who have been wrangling over Lake Malawi and arrested suspected Kayekera mine spies that still languish in a Malawi Prison.