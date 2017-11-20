By Maravi Post

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited Buy Malawi Strategy (BMS) website was this week launched with low turnout of business captains, individuals to patronize the event in the capital Lilongwe.

The development angered the Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa who called Malawians to be patriotic to their country’s developmental agendas government was advancing.

The event that was expected to be colorful only a handful audience gathered at Mulanje Room at Sunbird Capital in the capital Lilongwe patronized the launch.

The Trade Minister Mussa minced his words on the development saying the nation must embrace various initiatives government was championing for social-economic development of this country.

Mussa was however quick to say BMS website will help local investors to source markets for their products across abroad.

The minister therefore urged business persons to make use of the website that it generates that needed demand for markets sales locally and internationally.

“This event was supposed to be held in Blantyre as it’s the country’s commercial city. But despite that I didn’t expect low turnout of people to such a big event. We must be patriotic our nation developmental agenda. This is our county and nobody will come to develop it.

“Therefore, let me appeal to investors to make use of the website to get maximum market benefits locally and international. We need quality products on that page that will attract much needed business that generate the country forex”, urges Mussa.

Andrew Spezowka, UNDP Portfolio Manager Resilience and Sustainable Growth whose organization financed the website development concurred with the Minister on the call of making use online page to get bankable markets.

Spezowka said was delighted to see Malawi has website that will next local traders to international markets for growth of their businesses.

BMS Executive Committee Chairperson Karl Chokotho disclosed that many companies, individuals are showing much interest on the website usage that all necessary measures that the page be accessible to business captains.

The website; www.buymalawi.mw is in line with BMS mission that seeks to stimulate local production and growth by inspiring consumers to embrace locally produced goods and services instead of imported products.

This thereby builds the competitiveness of enterprises, leading to greater economic growth and increased welfare for all Malawians.

The President Peter Mutharika launched the campaign March 18, 2016 with the call to patronize locally made products.