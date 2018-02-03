By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A newly introduced Bwalo Likule Network says it is geared to mobilize young people in Malawi towards active participation in national development.

The Network formally known as inter- university forum for development consists of intellectuals from both public and private universities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday in Blantyre, Bwalo Likule Network National Coordinator Andrew Kaponya said the network seeks to unite young Malawians of various political, religious and tribal divides towards a common goal of achieving national development.

Kaponya observed that currently youths are being relegated to unproductive activities by political parties as agents for violence.

“Sometimes young people have embraced roles that relegate them to violent issues that reflect them as being unpatriotic and negative about issues surrounding their own growth agenda. As such this delays

social economic development of the country,” he said.

The National Coordinator said the network will therefore value mind set change as a critical to national development.

“We believe that only when Malawians leave aside their political differences and support efforts to promote the living standards of people, Malawi shall achieve its development goals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the network plans to embark on unite for development campaign through community engagement and the use of the media to mobilize youths in decision making processes to promote issue based politics.

Sharing similar sentiments Director of Programs for the Network Chimwemwe Kaonga said the network is ready to encourage young people to have self confidence over their own agenda including politics.

“Bwalo Likule Network is convinced that the rate of socio-economic development could be propelled if young people embrace new ways of thinking about their development hence the need to encourage youths in

active participate in all national developments,” he said.

The network seeks to re-define the role of young people in supporting efforts in the socio-economic development of the country as well as engage the mobilized youths to a further step of practically put

mindset change into specific activities.