Blantyre, October 2018— Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc is proud to announce a partnership with Blantyre Water Board (BWB), which will create a platform for customers to buy water using TNM Mpamba.

The partnership will deliver convenience for shared customers of the two entities, inject efficiencies in bill payments and hand over control of water payments by residents of the commercial capital.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership in Blantyre, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Daniel Makata said the partnership with BWB is a continuation of TNM’s journey in bringing convenience to its customers and contributing to the deepening of financial inclusiveness.

“TNN Mpamba has listened to the cry of customers who were travelling long distances and out of their comfort zones to access payment points. Now they can buy or replenish prepaid water units any time, from any location. No need to queue or burn fuel or bus fare just to make bill transactions or to buy water tokens,” Makata said.

Makata said buying prepaid water through Mpamba underscores progress that TNM Mpamba is making to apply mobile technology in simplifying life and daily needs of customers.

“We expect to make significant progress to integrate TNM Mpamba with all key service providers in the country with the goal of providing convenience for our shared customers. Today, we are proud to be implementing our partnership with BWB into this journey towards actualizing cashless using mobile money Mpamba as a tool,”he said.

In his remarks Blantyre Water Board Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Daniel Chaweza hailed the partnership saying it complements the body’s strategic plan of making the water readily available to its customers

“This partnership is very critical to our customers. Through this partnership our customers can now buy prepaid water tokens through Mpamba and that presents convenience in that one can buy anywhere, any time at the user’s convenience,” he said.

Over 8000 BWB customers are currently on prepaid water payment.