LILONGWE-As Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Diabetes Day, a local organization that champions diabetes awareness in the country, Community Against Diabetes & Hypertension (CADH), has called for more investment into diabetes programs.

CADH’s Programs and Communications Coordinator Thomas Psyata said a lot of people continue to suffer complications and let alone die of diabetes without knowing.

Therefore he called on government through the ministry of health to adequately fund non communicable diseases department so that it implements programs that can raise diabetes awareness and enhances self-management among diabetes clients.

“It is not enough to have NCD department in the ministry of health, we need meaningful resources towards this department for diabetes and other NCDs implementation”, he said.

Psyata believes if the department is well funded it can also coordinate well stakeholders that are dealing with diabetes and other NCDs that are currently claiming a lot of lives more than HIV/Aids.

This year, the day is commemorated under the theme “The Family and Diabetes”.

Reacting to the theme CADH’s programs coordinator said diabetes affect every family and there is need to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support those affected.

“We need to promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes because over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes globally”, he said.

World Diabetes foundation says most of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

Psyata said families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type 2 diabetes and must be provided with the education, resources and environments to live a healthy lifestyle, and these require huge investment.

CADH has always emphasized that Diabetes is expensive for the individual and family especially in rural areas because the cost of insulin injection and daily monitoring alone consume half of a family’s average disposable income.

Community Against Diabetes & Hypertension uses peer support groups model which proved that family support in diabetes care has substantial effect in improving health outcomes for people with diabetes.

It is indeed important that Malawi government adequately fund NCD department so that ongoing diabetes self-management education and support be accessible to all people with diabetes and their families to reduce the emotional impact of the disease.