LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Community against Diabetes & Hypertension (CADH) in Malawi, has intensified its resource mobilization through diabetes and hypertension screening, and counseling, ahead of the health fair, slated for ‪July 29.‬

The screening and counseling exercise is targeting individuals, companies, and institutions of goodwill. This enabled CADH to collect monies or material in return of the services.

The health fair, which will be held in Lilongwe, will be the first of its kind focussing on all non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The health fair comes barely two months after CADH opened its counseling centre in the capital, with the central quest to upscale awareness campaigns on diabetes and hypertension.

The fair aims to increase health awareness to the public, by providing health screenings, demonstrations, and information.

Speaking in an interview with The Maravi Post a head of the health fair, CADH’s Programs Manager, Thomas Psyata, said diabetes and hypertension diseases were claiming many lives silently, hence the need for the mass awareness campaign.

Psyata said that the health fair will be a platform to demonstrate the effect of community peer supporting groups in prevention and treatment of diseases.

He added that this is the reason the organization launched the resource mobilization campaign, to meet the cost of the fair. He said the fair would also motivate participants to champion self-care practices, and make positive health behavioral change.

“Since we opened the counseling centre, there have been overwhelming responses from communities as far as Mzimba for our services. But our limited resources, especially human and mobility, have been our main constraints to reach more people.

“With the health fair slated for ‪July 29‬, this year, we hope to increase awareness on NCDs particularly diabetes, hypertension, cancer among others. This is the reason we are visiting individuals, companies, institutions with our services, and that in return, they give us money or any material to support, to help finance the health fair preparation,” said Psyata.

Psyata therefore asked people to support the initiative for their own good, as it focuses on improving the health status of the nation.

Established in 2016, CADH, is serving local communities in awareness campaigns, prevention and treatment of diabetes and hypertension. CADH is operational in six districts Lilongwe, Balaka, Salima, Dedza, Rumphi and Mzimba.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes results in high healthcare costs, loss of labour productivity, and decreased rates of economic growth.

Globally, healthcare expenditure for diabetes totaled US$465 billion in 2011, equivalent to 11% of total health spending.

Without an investment in making effective treatments for preventing diabetes complications will arise widely, and predictably rise to US$595 billion by 2030.