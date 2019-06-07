Ahmad Ahmad was staying at the Beri hotel in Paris to attend the FIFA Congress where he was arrested around 8:30.

Report say his arrest is linked to the contract unilaterally broken by CAF with the German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.

This is coming after a Wednesday night decision by CAF to replay the final return of the African Champions League. This is as a result of a controversial interruption of the match for a problem related to video assistance to arbitration.

A controversial issue led to Esperance Sports Tunis emerging winners de facto de facto fourth title in their history, having announced their intention to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking of the FIFA meeting in France, Gianni Infantino got reelre-ele for a second term as FIFA president after contesting unopposed.

He attributed his victory to the great tranquility he brought to he world football governing body which was in time past marred with corrupt scandals.