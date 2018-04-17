The Africa’s football governing body CAF will be scrutinising expatriate coaches’ qualifications before they are employed as national team coaches.

According to the Nation Newspaper, this was said during a Confederation of African Football (CAF) seminar for technical directors in Rabat, Morocco, recently where discussed issues related to the developing of the technical aspect of football in Africa.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) technical director John Kaputa said the move is aimed at ensuring that national associations hire qualified expatriate coaches in line with its recently introduced CAF Pro-licence.

“The key objective is to ensure that each African coach or any coach operating in Africa possesses the relevant license to perform his or her duties,” Kaputa told Blantyre Synod Radio.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu described the initiative as commendable.

“This will ensure compliance with the qualification standards which does not exempt expatriate coaches.

“Most expatriate coaches come with Uefa A, B or Pro licences which are equivalent to CAF licences.

“In this instance, CAF will be better-placed to verify the qualification of any expatriate coach with Uefa or any accredited licensing authority,” he said.

Flames current coach is Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) is an expatriate from Belgium.