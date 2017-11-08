Members of the public are hereby informed:

That the boy in the pictures below was one of the casualties of Zolozolo accident which occurred yesterday in Mzuzu involving OP Bus Services which was on its way from Mzuzu enroute to Mpherembe.

That he was rushed to St Johns Hospital by a well wisher. He sustained a fracture on the right arm.

That unfortunately his parents or relations are not known. However nurses are taking good care of him.

That he is able to speak and claims that his name is Jomo Chirwa 4 years. He says he stays in Katoto location within Mzuzu City.

That anyone knowing Jomo should visit St Johns Hospital or call on 0999436677 or the number indicated below.

That your are requested to share the message in different groups.

Martin Tul Bwanali

Mzuzu Police Station PRO

0999453420