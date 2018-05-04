LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Friday blocked member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati from going to parliament to attend State opening for budget session by President Peter Mutharika, accusing her of supposing Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The irate youth cadets led DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha, confiscated keys of Kaliati vehicle and blocked her at the gates of the National Assembly.

Kaliati was being turned back by DPP youth cadets, some brandishing knives at the Parliament building.

Kaliati who is also director of women in DPP sought for police help to usher her in Parliament.

The youth militia were also hunting to humiliate for other DPP legislators backing Chilima-for-President crusade that is gaining support and possibly turn into a movement within the rank and file of the party.

This followas Former First Lady Callista Mutharika openly thrusted Vice President Saulos Chilima towards a presidential run under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law— a proposal which has been backed by some members of the party including legislators Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.

Callista openly said her in-law President Mutharika is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima as President instead.