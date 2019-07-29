LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose says demonstrations advancing for resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah are more political than the intended purpose.

IG Jose along side Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander Nunde told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the two arm force of government could not relent on violence, demonstrations are ending up to.

He added that was ready to resign if his institution is not saving Malawi’s interests.

The duo were responding to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) their planed demonstrations.

“Reasons that have been advanced for the resignation of Justice Jane Ansah are more political and therefore I, Rodney Jose as Inspector General, I find no merit in it for us to intervene in politics.

“There are also those who are calling for my resignation saying that I am incompetent and most of them are making reference to the letter as my admission of my failure,” he said.

Jose adds, “There are so many professional bodies and Public Appointments Committee who can do the assessment to see if I have failed to do my job. Let them do so and if they find me wanting,

“I am ready to resign. It won’t even take a minute before I resign if I am indeed found to be incompetent”.