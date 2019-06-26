In an Interview that was heard from the corridors of power at the MCP and seemed to dim their ever-flickering hopes of the Presidency, Jane Ansah calm and collected fielded tough questions from the journalist Joab Frank Chakhaza on Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

When the interviewer reminded Ansah on her remarks that the commission did not supply any correction fluid as part of the election material, a point which MCP and UTM are hanging their hats on and the Presidency.

Ansah said the matter is in court and did not want to prejudice the matter. Ansah said during training of polling staff the electoral body made emphasis that there should not be any use of such during the elections. “You know this matter is in court and I do not intend to give evidence to the media, she quickly deflected.

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Justice Jane Ansah has claimed that the 2019 general elections were exemplary saying there was no room for rigging as the process was watertight.

Chakhanza also asked Ansah about the polling day when immediate former Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also the leader of UTM went to cast his vote at St. Thomas

Polling Centre in Area 18 in Lilongwe City, he was told that his name was not found in the voter’s roll.

It was later discovered that Chilima’s name had been transferred to Chikweo School in Chizumulu Island in Likoma District even though Chilima never asked to have his name transferred to Likoma.

“We made a follow up and found who had done the transfer and we said it was one of the hired MEC hired staff who was not with us at that time,” said Ansah

Quizzed on the status of the investigations, Ansah said: “We don’t know if the police have found the person and interviewed him. We are yet to get a report.”

Asked if the electoral body was interested to pursue the matter, Ansah said: “MEC is not an investigative body. We did what we could, identified who made the transfer and gave all the information for police to work on.”

She said the electoral body has been following the matter but when police conclude their investigations, they will take it to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine if it warrants prosecution.

Ansah also said during the interview that all the 147 complaints, madando, were addressed before the election results were announced and there is no outstanding issue at MEC.

“At National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) we shared everything that we were doing. We also had code of conducts,” said Ansah.

She said the process of elections was done in a “transparent” manner citing the tally centers at every constituency across Malawi.

According to MEC Chairperson, the just ended elections are a lesson to other countries to learn from to achieve “fairness and credibility”.

Citing the use of auditors during the elections, Ansah said many countries have learnt to have auditors during their elections.

“During the elections, I met an observer who said they have learnt lessons they are to adopt as Commonwealth from our elections,” said Ansah in an interview with the local media.

However, this comes at a time when some political parties have described the elections to have had irregularities among them alterations of results for the Presidency.

The parties have since brought the matter in court and are demanding resignation of the MEC Chairperson.

Journalist Chakhaza pressed Ansah: “We heard that the electoral commission was divided before the announcement of the results, were there some members of the commission that we’re not pleased that results should not be announced in that manner?”

Ansah expressed surprise with the question, saying in all their work, it was done on “a consensus.”