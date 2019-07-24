By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi has pleaded with all the Political Parties and the demonstration organizers to desist from any elements of vandalism, looting and destruction of property due to a number of opinions and disagreements over the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

CAMA’s press statement is asking the leadership of political parties; Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) to seriously consider engaging their bases and followers to desist from property destruction behavior.

The association expressed worrisome with s the destruction of property especially of some Financial Institutions such as FDH Bank and also the undermining of authority and operations of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and these have been exacerbated by the spread of false and misleading Social Media commentaries being propagated by some disgruntled and overzealous people whose motive is to create Economic and Social panic amongst Consumers.

“We find the attacks on FDH Bank uncalled for and unreasonable because of its Economic position in the economy, FDH Bank has got a huge consumer base and these Consumers were affected negatively on the attacks and destruction of its structures. FDH Bank is one of the institutions, employing many young Malawians whose livelihoods and professional development is dependent on the operations of the Bank.

“FDH Bank happens to be one of the Financial Institutions whose structures are spread throughout the country and any attack on its establishment and operations has a huge impact on Malawian Consumers,” leads part of the statement.

CAMA therefore reminded all peace loving Malawians to desist from any attacks on FDH Bank or any other Financial Institution as such actions have huge negative repercussions on all Consumers in the country irrespective of their political affiliations and ethnicity and that Malawian demonstrators must not allow anger to cloud their good judgment on matters that affect their own economic and social wellbeing.

“Consumers are already paying a huge cost due to these misguided and unwarranted statements and attacks on our Financial Institutions some of which are the constant increases on prices of goods and services that have been noted on the market but also the un-stability of the Kwacha.

“We strongly believe that Malawians can demonstrate and express themselves as provided for under the constitution but at the same time ensuring that there is peace and unity. We are therefore calling upon political leaders in DPP, MCP, UTM and demonstration organizers to show their leadership and call upon all their followers not to engage into violence acts, looting of goods and destruction of property,” leads the statement.