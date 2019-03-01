CAMA engages Malawi journalists on fuel pricing system

By Patience Abeck

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) on Wednesday challenged the country’s media on fuel pricing system for effective reporting.

Business journalists therefore were take through into value professionalism when reporting on trends in the petroleum industry.

Cama Executive Director, John Kapito made the call during the end of a long two-day training workshop on fuel pricing and petroleum mechanism.

Kapito called on the journalists to follow global market trends and invest in acquiring knowledge about the industry.

“To have an in-depth understanding of how the market is operating and convey messages to the masses accordingly, journalists should be aware of the trends on the international market,” Kapito said.

Odala Matupa, an energy economist who made a presentation observed that while fuel pricing mechanism is a complex issue, journalists have a role to interpret the trends for easy relaying of information to consumers.

“It is up to the media to look for information. The prices are reviewed every month and that is where the media could generate more questions for the benefit of the audience,” observed Matupa.

In the recent past, Malawi has seen continued fluctuations in fuel prices, mainly influenced by international price movements and local factors such as inflation.

The training attracted media houses from electronic (radio and TVs), print and online publication.