BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s consumers rights body, Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) executive director John Kapito on Monday singled out Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) as having failed the country during the recent demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition.

Kapito told the news conference in Blantyre that MBC planted seeds of hatred through its programming that infuriated some protesters while.

According to CAMA’s boss the police failed to protect demonstrators from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots.

He therefore urged the two agencies to serve the nation professionally as mandated by the supreme law of the land.