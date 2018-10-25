A Canadian rapper has met his untimely death after he fall off from the wing of a plane while shooting a music video.

According to tuko.co.ke, musician Jon James McMurray fell off from the plane on Saturday, October 20, after he moved to the end of the wing making the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral.

Send ‘NEWS’ to 40227 to receive all the important breaking news as it happens

The rapper fall off from the wing of the Cessna plane as he was making the video stunt. Photo: UGCIn a report by the Sky News, the rapper had trained intensively for the stunt which involved rapping while walking on the wings of a plane.

When the plane lost control the 34-year-old musician had not time to release his parachute leading to the fall.

“As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct,” said his management in a statement to Canadian press.

“Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly,” read the statement.

The management further said the plane landed safely and the pilot was safe.

His body was found in a field in the community of Westwold, northwest of Vernon in British Columbia.

However, it was not the first time the musician tried such as stunt as a he was an accredited professional skier who turned to music after suffering a broken back.

His 2015 video for his Hello track, attached below, shows the musician jump of a plane in a video shoot.