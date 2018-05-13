Here is more

What are the Prizes?

🏆 Grand Prize: 4 FREE CARs (Announced on March 30, June 30, September 30, December 30)

🏅 Monthly Prizes: $500 Vouchers, applied for any car at carfromjapan.com (2 winners each month)

Announcement date: 30th of each month

How will the prizes be delivered to you?

The Free Cars will be delivered by Ro-Ro shipping to your selected port.

Other Monthly Prizes will be delivered to your house via DHL or EMS

All of the delivery cost will be covered by CAR FROM JAPAN

Details about prize receiving:

Potential winners will be chosen and contacted via email & phone by CAR FROM JAPAN with instructions on how to receive their prizes. If the winner disagrees to receive the prize or does not respond within 2 days after he/ she is contacted, such winner might be disqualified. In such case, another eligible candidate may be selected. CAR FROM JAPAN will not be responsible if any winner does not respond timely & gets disqualified as a result of failed contact attempts.

Further details for receiving the prize will be provided to the winner directly by CAR FROM JAPAN. The winner will select the delivery place and CAR FROM JAPAN will arrange the delivery of the prize at our sole discretion. The winner is solely responsible for all expenses after the car or prize reaches the selected port or destination (for example: applicable taxes, clearing services, registration, and other fees associated with receiving and using the prize). CAR FROM JAPAN will be happy to answer and assist winners in this regard.

Submission Rules:

One entry per person. False entries are not accepted. False names, addresses, and other falsified information will result in disqualifications. We request you to provide true information only, due to strict documentation requirements for the importing/exporting of vehicles and prizes. Please note that this contest is void where prohibited by law.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook or Twitter or Google+. You are providing your information to the sponsor, CAR FROM JAPAN and its’ partners. The information you provide will be protected by CAR FROM JAPAN’s privacy policy. Your information will only be used for marketing purposes of CAR FROM JAPAN and to communicate with you.

NOTE: Any activity that shows system manipulation or inhuman-entry, will be considered as cheating.

How are Winners chosen? -> here

Be on the top list and get highest points to win.