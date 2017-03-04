LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s privately-owned Care Polyclinic Limited (CPL), has partnered with Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the screening of patients suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). This is done in a bid to reduce the escalating rise of NCDs in the country.

Care Polyclinic has further engaged Indian doctors and specialists to provide outstanding health assessment in the areas of dermatology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and urology, among other non-communicable diseases.

Three Indian health specialists were in the country this week for three days checking on patients particularly those burdened with NCDs including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, and cancer.

The visiting specialists screened about 100 patients who have since been refereed to KCH for further medical support. This service is being offered with little medical fees.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Thursday upon Indians health experts departure after successfully consulting patients at its services center at Ceoaaroads in the capital Lilongwe, Anjana Sivakumar, CPL Managing Director, expressed gratitude and joy over the mission which her clinic was undertaking in Malawi.

Sivakumar said the Indian doctors’ engagement was aimed to bring outstanding health services closer to Malawians while reducing travel costs abroad for similar services.

She therefore assured Malawians that the clinic will continue inviting credible health personnel in the country for various services.

“India is one of the best countries in the world that has a high standard of health service delivery. Most complicated health cases are referred to India. This normally drains a lot of Malawians’ resources to get such services. Therefore, inviting doctors of this calibre into the country, is a great plus to Malawians as they provide services at an affordable rate while cutting the burden of travel to India.

“Our clinic has outstanding equipment which any doctors of this nature can work on. Knowing that the country’s referral hospitals don’t have enough materials of this type, we are in partnership with KCH that we can exchange patients. The clinic will continue engaging highest health experts across the global for the benefit of Malawians”, assured Sivakumar.

In his remarks upon departure, Dr. Suryanarayand, who is a Professor in endocrinology from Bangalore said that some of the NCDs were treatable but that they only need comprehensive counseling.

Dr. Suryanarayand cited diabetes as one of the diseases most sub-Saharan countries including Malawi, are struggling to arrest it in its early stages.

The Professor observed that NCDs are preventable saying if detected at early stages they can be controlled with appropriate treatment thereby lowering risks of further serious complications.

“In this 21st century, NCDs such as diabetes has risen sharply. People living in urban areas area exposed to that due to life style and physical inactivity among others, therefore, if these are addressed early, many cases will be reduced”, urges Dr. Suryanarayand.

Care Polyclinic whose mission is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care, started its operation in 2015 at crossroads shopping complex in the capital Lilongwe.

The clinic has full hospital facilities.