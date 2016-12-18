Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys (DJs) in the country to turn their passion into a business and start earning a living from their talent.

Carlsberg Malawi senior brands manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa encouraged Malawian DJs to borrow a leaf from their South African colleagues who have turned the art of making music into revenue.

“We would like our local talent to lean a leaf from what international DJs are doing. Deejaying in Malawi is different from countries such as South Africa where deejaying is actually making music and we want our DJs to follow suit.

“They should be able to turn their passion into a business and revenue; make music, sell and earn a living from deejaying, that’s what our friends in South Africa have mastered. As a brand we are at the heart of uplifting local talent, that’s why we have the Chill DJ competitions,” Chirwa said in a statement.

Speaking after the Chill All White Party at Cockpit in Lilongwe last Friday where Carlsberg Malawi under the Chill brand hosted two revered South African deejays, DJ Ganyani and DJ Stavo, Chirwa said the company believes local DJs can become world-class DJs if they go commercial.

“We live in a global village. White parties are global themes happening in Europe, US and also in South Africa, so we bring such events because we want Malawians to experience first class deejaying experience, that’s why we bring world-class DJs,” added Chirwa.

This was the second Chill White Party Carlsberg hosted this year, the first one was held at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre early this year, headlined by another top South African DJ Sbu.

While appreciating the support from Malawians towards the activities under the Chill banner, Carlsberg has since promised more Chill initiatives in 2017.