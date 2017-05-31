BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) — Carlsberg Malawi Limited on Tuesday, reaffirmed its continued sponsorship for the Carlsberg cup, which is expected to start on June 10, according to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The company made the confirmation during a press conference at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre, where its marketing director Gweynth Mchiela, said they will maintain the K40 million package.

The 2017 Carlsberg Cup will kick off in with games involving non-league clubs.

Prizes for the contest, which is competed for by non-league, lower league, and TNM Super League clubs, remains the same; meaning the emerging champion will get K12 million.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, 12 non-league teams from the Northern Region, 20 from the Centre, and 30 from the South, have already registered. The first draw will be conducted on Monday.

He said three teams from Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) League, five from the Chipiku Central Region Football Association (CRFA) League, and eight from Masters Security Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) League, will also fight for slots in the last 32 stage, where they will join Super League’s 16 teams.

“The competition will run from June 10 to September 9. Games in round of 32 will be played in the second week of July,” he said.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda, said they were excited with Carlsberg’s continued support in the competition that offers a platform to clubs in all football levels, the chance to fight for the ultimate glory.”

Mchiela said they decided to continue with the sponsorship after realising that since the annual competition was reintroduced in 2012, the contest has grown in terms of popularity.

Carlsberg Malawi’s senior brands manager (alcoholics) Twikale Chirwa, said the competition will provide a wide platform for technical panel of big clubs, and the national team to identify talent.