After a long and loud cry of the poor taste of Carlsberg Green beer by the imbibers, Castel Malawi has finally heard the cries and has come out to acknowledge the substandard production of the brand.

The consumers have largely been complaining that the Carlsberg Green beer and partially Special brew had been making them open bowels the following day after consuming them while others could complain of a spinning headache and stomachaches.

But through a statement titled ‘quality assured’ released Friday, the French company which took over from Carlsberg said they acknowledge the messages expressed by the customers and consumers pertaining to

the taste profile of Carlsberg Green beer.

“We at Castel Malawi would like to acknowledge that we have heard the messages expressed by our customers and consumers over the past weeks pertaining to the taste profile of Carlsberg Green beer.

“We wish to assure you that we will keep up our efforts to provide ‘probably the best beer in the world’ in the ‘warm heart of Africa,” partly reads the statement.

It further says, “the satisfaction of our customers and consumers is our major preoccupation and, therefore, we are working without respite on supplying the best quality of beer. Major investments have been made in our production process in the last few months because we are committed and willing to always deliver high quality products.”

The statement then assures the customers and consumers that they remain at the heart of every decision that the company makes.

“Listening and respecting our customers and consumers is one of our most important values shared among all the employees within the group Castel Malawi,” reads the statement.

With the poor taste of the brand, many imbibers have now turned to Mozambican Manica lager some to Kuche Kuche beer.

However, the scrambling of KucheKuche has not gone down well with some loyal imbibers of the beer who are appealing to Castel to fix the Carlsberg Green problem soon.

“We as loyal KucheKuche customers are not happy that these Carlsberg Green beer drunkards are now depleting our favorite beer, the company should address this with urgency after all it does not consider us (KucheKuche customers) in their beer promotions which is not fair,” lamented one KucheKuche partaker.