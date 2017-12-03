Malawi Catholic Bishops on Saturday ask their Church members to come in large number and take part in electoral reform bills demonstration organized by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on 13 December, 2017.

The demonstration is aimed at showing their anger toward government failure to table the electoral reform bills as promised.

However government through the minister of justice Samuel Tembenu said they are not shaken with the demonstration saying Parliament cannot work under the clergy’s pressure and that holding a demonstration is part of exercising their constitutional rights.

The Bishops through Episcopal Conference of Malawi said this in a letter below;

Dear Colleagues in the Vineyard,

PAC PEACEFUL MARCHES ON 13TH DECEMBER 2017 EXPRESSING DISSATISFACTION ON THE

WAY GOVERNMENT HAS HANDLED ELECTORAL AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT REFORMS

Greetings from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi!

I write this letter to officially inform you about the forthcoming Peaceful Marches organized

by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) slated for 13th December,2O!7. During their

Extraordinary Meeting held from 23th-30th November, 2O17 at the Catholic Secretariat,

Lilongwe, the Bishops endorsed the peaceful marches on the basis that ECM is a member of

PAC. The marches will be held under the themei “We Demand Transformative Leadership:

Now is the Time to Reclaim our Destiny.”

In the pursuit of advancing the implementation of Electoral and Local Government

Reforms, PAC undertook several activities as a follow up to 5th All-lnclusive Stakeholders

Conference in February,2OLG which were ratified by PAC Annual General Assembly in

December 20L6. To this end, the following interventions have been carried out:

a) lssued a statement in April 2Ot7 on “Unfulfilled Promises and Deep-rooted

Corruption” in which PAC took a position that the DPP Government had failed;

b) Held a 5+L Conference in June2OtT where delegates adopted recommendations;

g) PAC entered into dialogue with Government through Government Technical Team

(GTT) upon recommendation from the Conference;

All official correspondence to be addressed to the Secretary General