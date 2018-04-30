By Saunders Jumah

A nation where religious organizations and groups get involved on the way national issues are handled is a blessed country.

Our way of life is dictated on the values that relates to the fear and respect of “God the Creator”.

Malawi is one of the blessed nation for the “power of nature” drive our way of life. Almost all religious organizations and groups have released pastoral letters about the future of Malawi.

Civil society organizations as well as non governmental entities have done the same, others have gone an extra mile in “mass action” to show solidarity with others that Malawi must and need to emigrate from the culture of “greed and selfishness” to the culture “generosity and inclusiveness”.

Citizens from all disciplines agree and endorses all pastoral letters short of one group that is derailing and blocking the exodus to the paradise of sharing inclusivity and selflessness (politics).

The political arm of MALAWI is the only arm destroying the future of this nation. No government or politician accepted or endorsed the wide appeals from the national concerns such as pastoral letters in Malawi.

Last time a pastoral letter was released the publishers nearly got killed if the mother church “Vatican” could not intervene.

Political hand rejected what was penned in the pastoral letter though it did serve the interests of the nation. Politicians of the time knew “change was inevitable” but kept their defiance in the process bending the structure of meaningful change.

This attitude is shamefully being practised and exercised by civilized men and women who by then wherever they were fought against one party state and despotism.

Today seeing them turning a blind eye towards the very tenets and norms they fought so hard from inside and in exile, one wonder what exactly has gone into the minds of Bakili Muluzi, Atupele Muluzi, Peter Mutharika, and all those at the top with the button of power?

All the leaders and torchbearers in exception of Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba and Minister Nicholas Dausi have been fighters who favoured pastoral letters.

Maenga is wondering why today after getting into power pastoral letters are hated and despised?

President Peter Mutharika, former president Bakili Muluzi, former president Joyce Banda were supposed to “initiate mindset change” in the system of government because they are fruits of the pastoral letters particularly the one of 1992.

Maenga is disappointed to see president Peter Mutharika being deceived by Nicholas Dausi and Dr. Ntaba. President Peter Mutharika, former presidents Muluzi and Mrs. Joyce Banda were supposed to act exemplary and be the tools of mindset change knowing very well that “our social change” emanates from pastoral letters.

The day the political hand start speaking the language of citizens, Malawi will never see pastoral letters anymore.

Maenga openly put the blame on politicians who side with pastoral letters when they are out of government and change when they enter into government.

Let us not hide beneath the rhetoric of ignorance Malawi has quality and enlightened leaders who have trotted the world and are abreast with international life style and standards, but the reason our nation is backward is because we lack “love of one another”.

When we lack love of one another we lack love of the nation.

There is no day the outgoing president presided on the swearing in ceremony of the incoming president in this country. There is no ruling party that sat side by side with opposition parties and debated the future of this nation. This shows our failure as a nation (Hatred).

Likewise there is no political party or political leader who came on the podium and accepted failure or to have made mistakes despite many of them educated.

This attitude has destroyed the promise of a “one Malawi of prosperity”.

Malawi (today) has been destroyed by thieves in the government under president Peter Mutharika everyone including those inside the government and party do see this and agree but neither the president nor his ministers or the ruling party accept or take responsibility.

What they do is living in deniability all the time, yet in their hearts agreeing of the “mess up”.

This is what has and is destroying the promise of new Malawi of hope.

Amid national cry against corruption and state looting president Peter Mutharika and his deputy Saulos Chilima defy and resist to receive the national cry of the country, the petition from CSOs.

When leaders of opposition join all of us in national demonstrations they are labelled and decampaigned.

When patriotic citizens exposes cash gate, corruption, state looting or money laundering we are threatened instead of being used as state witnesses to find the truth so as to create avenues to catch thieves.

Instead of thieves being captured, (thieves) are on the upper hand in Malawi calling the shots against the multitudes crying in agony due to loss of energy to survive. No wonder there is recycling culture of politicians from one party to another (Change Goal philosophy).

President Peter Mutharika must agree his cronies, minions, henchmen have amassed so much wealth in 4 years under unscrupulous ways and means.

This needs and require thorough investigations and probe to establish the source and origin of their wealth.

All the money accumulated through corrupt, thievery and state looting must be reclaimed and returned to state to be distributed to citizens that have been confined into extreme poverty because of few corrupt and cash gate thieves.

The pastoral letter of Catholic church must be a ladder to be used for Malawi to open a new page.

This is the time where government and all of opposition parties and political players must concede to have stolen enough and put a stop.

On this Maenga recommend the formation of three independent agencies.

1. The Establishment of policing agency called the “Hawks or Scorpions” to retrieve and claim every Tambala the state has lost in unscrupulous deals dating back to 1964.

This agency must be answerable to a tribunal appointed by the Jury of the courts, traditional leaders and religious groups and report to Parliament.

2. The Establishment of a state sponsored “think tank” that will be drawing National Development Plans to be presented to National Planing Commission and to the government for implementation. This “think tank” must be neutral from political interventions but stick to the allegiance of the national flag.

3. Establishment of a tribunal that will review the constitution of the Republic and consult with citizens before any changes are made, this tribunal will have to see to it that all arms of government are adhering to their sworn mandates.

Before these three institutions are established a new Bank Account must be established with Reserve Bank of Malawi where all recovered stolen money must be accounted and redirected to all outstanding projects starting with health, education and agriculture with special emphasis on Energy.

All top leaders starting from founding father late Kamuzu Banda, Democratic president Bakili Muluzi, successor late Bingu Wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda and the incumbent president Peter Mutharika must be probed and investigated.

All their savings must be traced and accounted properly. Where there is excess without proper documentation money must be confiscated to state for capital projects.

The same must happen with ministers, PSs, heads of departments, ambassadors and top bosses of police, military and first ladies together.

We can change the mindset of MALAWI only if we institute these mechanisms on our land. We can strengthen our democracy by creating “loopholes” where no one is more powerful than the other.

Maenga therefore concur with the pastoral letter of Catholic church in Malawi.

We are aware the government of Peter Mutharika or any other party that will win in 2019 cannot endorse this proposal because politics in Malawi is not about “servant leadership or service to the people but self enrichment and fast riches”.

There is no politician who can endorse Maengas’ point of view but whether political parties endorse or not, there is no other way.

We need to implement and create this new environment and culture in Malawi.

In this statement we call upon the Chairperson of Maenga Dr. Haswell Bandawe to engage with Catholic church as well all other religious groups and Civil society organizations to start drafting a bill that will be presented to the government, to the house of assembly, to the house of laws, to councils and traditional leaders for acceptance; so that it becomes law before elections of 2019 in order for any government to be sworn in May 2019 must govern under the “new set up and new culture and environment” where state funds and tax payers money will be safe and feared from being tampered.

All those found to have been involved in scandals of theft the tribunal will think about them. If there is need for them to go to jail so be it.

We cannot risk losing innocent souls at the expense of few greedy politicians. From 1964 to 2018 we have lost millions of innocent souls because of theft and corruption. It’s time to put a stop now.