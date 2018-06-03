The Catholic Church on Saturday advised Vice President Saulos Chilima to seriously consider and act on people’s calls for him to serve them in different capacities in the society.

The Administrator of Dedza Diocese, Father John Chithonje, said like the biblical Samuel, time had come for Chilima to respond to calls for him to serve.

Chithonje was speaking at St Kizito Minor Seminary in Dedza during activities to celebrate the institution’s Golden Jubilee.

“Of course, we don’t know God’s plans for you. But if there are calls for you to serve in any capacity and position, please vie for it. Accept the call to service. Like Samuel, please respond to the call to serve,” he said.

The advice comes amid growing calls for the Veep to feature at the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Although Chithonje avoided to tackle political issues in his speech, he nonetheless emphasised that Chilima has demonstrated the qualities of a leader.

The speech delighted dozens of the Veep’s sympathisers who were present at the event.

The supporters clapped and ulutated as Chithonje stressed the need for Chilima to seriously consider responding to the people’s call to serve in the capacity they would want him to.

“Ngati mkumva kuti Mulungu akukuitanani, vomerani kukatumikira (If you feel that God is calling you to serve, please accept). Our duty will be to pray for you,” he said, adding that the Catholic Church is proud of and appreciates Chilima’s spirit to serve the church in various ways.

Chilima told the gathering that time was not yet ripe for him to respond to the calls.

He jokingly said he will respond after the third call.

“Ndidzayankha ndikamva kuitanidwa kachitatu (I will respond after the third call)….Mphira sakokera pakamwa. Idzayamba kukupweteka mlomo,” said Chilima.

Head of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, Tarcizius Ziyaye, commended the Veep for his unwavering support to the church.

Ziyaye said Chilima is among few high ranking Catholics who have continued to render their service to the church.