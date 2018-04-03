As a way of ensuring prudence in utilization of resources by church leaders, under the Karonga Catholic Diocese, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the diocese has directed that all employees of churches should be hired on a three-year contract basis.

Bishop Mtumbuka made the remarks on Tuesday in his homily during the cerebration of Holy Mass at St Joseph Catholic Church in Karonga District.

The Bishop said hiring employees on contract basis would make the workers strive to improve their performance.

“The three year contract is open for renewal especially for hard working and performing employees,” said Bishop Mtumbuka.

He also cautioned church leaders against misusing of financial resources saying the malpractice affects the development of the diocese.

“Some senior church leaders steal churches’ tithe and offerings, instead of safeguarding such resources for the use of the churches’ development projects,” said Mtumbuka.

He said if a senior church leader does not serve to the best interest of the faithful within the three- year contract, he/she risks being relegated from holding such a position in future.