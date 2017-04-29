Police in Dedza have arrested father 60-year old Andrew Timpuza, for indecent assault. Sub Inspector Kabango of Dedza police, confirmed the arrest to Maravi Post.

He said the priest was caught red-handed by the police at Malawi College of Forestry Campus, with a 17-year old girl, primary school pupil.

“They were in the car packed in the bush, and were seen by the forest guards who reported the matter to police,” said Kabango.

Kabango revealed that the priest admitted the crime during interrogation.

Father Andrew Timpuza was based at Mtendere Parish within the district; he comes from from Nkutu village Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza

He expected to appear before the court soon.