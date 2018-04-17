Father Thomas Muhosha a Catholic Priest belonging to Zomba diocese has been arrested. The priest has been accused of being involved in the brutal murder of 22 year old McDonald Masambuka.

The priest was taken to Nselema police station for questioning. It is believed that he was mentioned by other suspect in the same case.

The Zomba Diocese has issued a press release on its dismay of the events that have occurred. It has immediately suspended it’s priest pending the outcome of his case. The Diocese further expressed it’s sorrow in the killing of Albinos and has assured the nation that it will assist in ensuring that justice prevails.

Bishop of Zomba Diocese George Tambala, emphasised the effort Catholic Church makes in defending the sanctity of life at any point of a person’s life and the killing of albinos is a direct violation of the sanctity of life.