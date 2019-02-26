Father Thomas Muhosha

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Roman Catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha implicated in the albino killing of a young man in Machinga early last year is reportedly to have been poisoned and is critically ill in prison.

The development comes just a few days after another critical witness Buleya Lule in the albino abduction was brutally murdered while in custody at Lilongwe Police Station.

Lule was expected to mention the people behind the market of albino body parts, believed to be powerful and influential politicians in government.

Father Muhosha is expected to appear in the High Court in Zomba on March 5 to enter his defence after he was found with a case to answer over the abduction and killing of a 22 year old Mac Donald Masambuka in Machinga last year.

“They finally got to Father Muhosha and have poisoned him. He is critically I’ll. We don’t know if he is going to make it to court on March 5,” said a source at Zomba Maximum Prison where Father Muhosha and other suspects are being kept.

Insiders believe it is the work of powerful presidential security aide Norman Paulos Chisale.

Chisale is said to have dispatched K10 million in cash to Zomba to convince Muhosha to implicate top Catholic Bishops and a presidential candidate in the albino killings.

Chisale sent the money through party operatives using a blue Nissan Navara with a number plate ‘Ana a Dad’ on Friday.

“They want to give the money to Father Thomas Muhosha’s sister Mervis to convince the Father to mention Bishops Thomas Msusa, Montfort Stima and Monsignor Boniface Tamani and Vice President Saulos Chilima as the ones who sent him to get the albino bones for elections victory, ” said an insider at State House privy to the plan.

The Blue Nissan Navara left the gates of Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe at 11.45am on Friday en route to Zomba, according to our sources.

Muhosha and others are expected to appear in the High Court in Zomba on March 5, 2019 to enter their defence after the court found them with a case to answer.

Another suspect in another albino abduction last week Buleya Lule was killed at Lilongwe Police Station while in custody of the police after he was earlier implicated in court that he is the one who knew the market for albino body parts.

There are fears that Lule was killed by government agents before he could implicate top government officials who are said to be behind the killing of people with Albinism.