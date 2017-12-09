Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has withdrawn a prescribed textbook for Chichewa Literature for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) in the curriculum after being pressurized by the Catholics.

The Catholic Church has been fighting with government to withdraw the book claiming it defaming Catholics.

On Tuesday, the government released a notice addressed to all education division managers and other stakeholders in the education sector notifying them that the book titled Kusintha Maganizo ndi Nkhani Zina has been withdrawn from the list of prescribed examinable texts.

“The book has been withdrawn because it contains a story titled ‘Mdalitso Wabodza’ which is immoral in nature and portrays a damaging image of the Catholic Church. The Ministry of Education views the story as being insensitive to the Catholic Church,” reads part of the communication.

However, Civil Society Education Coalition Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, said even though the decision to withdraw the book is appropriate, the move shows that government did not conduct a good vetting process.

“When books have been written, there is that consultative process where the scripts are shared with stakeholders to ascertain if there are issues which need to be dealt with. I am of the view that government did not play its role well because it could have changed the words before the actual printing was done,” he said.

Kondowe said the withdrawal will have an implication on the curriculum since it means Chichewa Literature would have fewer books than the ones approved.