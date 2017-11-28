The Chikwawa Second Grade Magistrate’s Court Friday convicted and sentenced 18 year old Banga Bilimusi to 42 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing cattle.

Chikwawa Police Prosecutor, Denford Otala, told the court Bilimusi stole four cattle valued at K600, 000 at Lundu 2 Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga. The cattle belonged to Elizabeth Lackson.

Otala also told the court that Bilimusi was working as a herd boy for Lackson, the owner of the cattle and committed the offence on November 10, 2017.

“On 10th November, the suspect herded the cattle away from its kraal and handed them over to an unidentified man to look for a potential market,” said Otala, adding that the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

He explained that on that day in the evening, Lackson observed that Bilimusi did not return from wherever he went with the cattle for grazing, so, she reported the matter to police.

The police arrested Bilimusi after two days who admitted to have handed the cattle to his friend to look for a market. His friend is still at large.

In mitigation, Bilimusi asked the court for lenience, saying he has a family to look after.

However, in his ruling, Second Grade Magistrate Zebron Joram observed that the accused breached the trust that existed between him and his employer.

He therefore slapped Bilimusi with a 42 month jail sentence with Hard Labour to serve as a deterrent measure to would be culprits.

Bilimusi comes from Makina Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.