A suspected cattle rustler has been murdered by unknown people in Ntchisi District.

The deceased, 42 year old Staiford Skizipenzi Mphande of Chinkhala Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo in the district was murdered on the night of January 19, according to Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha.

His body was discovered lying along the road within the village in the morning.

“When police and medical personnel visited the scene, they discovered that the deceased had multiple wounds on the head,” said M’bumpha.

The police publicist added that the deceased had three twine strings on his worst which gave an impression that he was on a mission to steal cattle.

According to the police spokesperson, the deceased’s younger brother disclosed to police that he was a well-known criminal who had been chased from the village in 2013 for his behaviour and has been staying at Mponela Trading Centre until the fateful day.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to arrest the murderers.