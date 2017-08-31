Dust refuses to settle in the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia as Reverend Timothy Nyasulu and others have vowed to go back to court of law with a defamation case against General Secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo.

The move follows the Synod’s decision not to bow down to Reverend Nyasulu’s group demand for a General Synod Assembly to discuss their outstanding differences. But the synod opted for a General Administrative Committee meeting which ended yesterday at Ekwendeni.

In reaction, the splinter group which comprises Reverends Nyasulu, Clifford Baloyi, Alick Mhone and Katiala Mughogho, among others, has decided to go back to court with a defamation case against Reverend Nyondo.

In the defamation case, the group is accusing the synod’s general secretary of defaming them by alleging that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gave them money to campaign during last year’s controversial synod elections where Nyondo triumphed.

Initially, the two parties agreed to discontinue all the court cases after the Mzuzu High Court ruled that the concerned parties should settle their issues at the church level using mediation.

But speaking during a presser on Tuesday, Reverend Nyasulu said they would now go to court full throttle because the synod seems not to care about the concerns they raised in the petition.

“When we were writing the petition, we had hoped that our concerns of holding a synod meeting would be paid attention to, but to our surprise, the synod never gave priority to what we were calling for.

“We felt that the emergency synod meeting would be a better platform where all the outstanding issues would be better solved; but this never happened as the synod decided to have a mere general administrative committee meeting instead of what we petitioned them,” Nyasulu said.

Nyasulu then said their group is left with no option but to continue with the defamation case at the court as the only realistic platform to solve the issues.

“From now on, we will go on with the defamation case at court since the defendants, themselves, confessed that they really defamed us by alleging that we pocketed money from the DPP to do the campaign for elections last year,” he said.

Efforts to speak to the synod’s General Secretary Nyondo proved futile as his phone was out of reach.

The conference which started Friday till Monday was reportedly disrupted on Saturday.

Reverend Nyasulu, retired Reverend Anthony Luhanga, Church Elders Spencer Mhone and Prince Tembo reportedly entered the Church carrying placards that had messages demanding the synod’s moderator to suspend the conference.