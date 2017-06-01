MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The disgruntled Reverend Timothy Nyasulu, and eight other clerics of the Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), this week dragged the synod leadership to court, challenging the re-election of Reverend Levi Nyondo as General Secretary (GS).

The development comes in the aftermath of the August 2016 tense Annual General Assembly (AGA), where the synod re-elected Nyondo as GS, contrary to the church’s term of office limits that sets this at two consecutive terms.

The applicants accuse Nyondo and other office bearers at the assembly, for unconstitutional conduct, therefore called for an emergency elective general assembly.

The clerics faulted the Synod’s moderator, John Gondwe, who is a first defendant, for failing to call for a special meeting of the synod, to resolve disputes that ensued within the assembly regarding the limit of terms, and conditions of the office of the GS and his vice.

The applicants also sue Nyondo for maliciously saying that Nyasulu and two others collected MK50 million from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to palm oil members of the church not to vote for Nyondo.

The lawsuit was lodged at the High Court in Mzuzu by lawyers from Lameck and Company. The complainants claim Nyondo accused Reverend Clifford Baloyi (Commissioner for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of soliciting MK30 million to kill him.

The petitioners want Nyondo and Reverend Douglous Chipofya, to also respond to defamation charges, as they claim that their reputation as members of the synod was greatly injured.

The clerics have gone further to obtain an injunction that removes all the elected office bearers at the synod’s secretariat, until the court’s determination on the matter.

“,,,,Order that the 7th defendant (CCAP Livingstonia Synod), does appoint caretaker General Secretary, Moderator, Deputy General Secretary and two members, pending the resolution at the emergency meeting for the synod,” reads in part the injunction dated May 22, 2017.

The Livingstonia Synod is renowned for being critical of government, especially the DPP administrations, due to the introduction of the quota system of selecting students into public universities, among others.

Nyondo, who is a key fierce critic of government and Chipofya, could not immediately comment on the matter.